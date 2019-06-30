Last chance: Get an exclusive 15% off Wiplabs Slope stand for iPhone & iPad

Today is your last chance to get an exclusive 15% off Wiplabs’ amazing Slope stand for iPhone and iPad.

Get the Wiplabs Slope stand for iPhone & iPad 15% off w/ code 9to5mac2019

Featured in the MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) Design Stores, Slope is the ultimate iPhone/iPad stand with a patented design made from the same brushed and anodized finish as an iMac or Macbook. Head below for a hands-on video from our friends at 9to5Mac:

The Slope iPhone and iPad stand utilizes a unique nano foam suction technology with thousands of microscopic air pockets that grip your device snuggly at an ideal viewing angle. That means you get a floating effect as if the stand is built-in without having to worry about any messy adhesives or clips to keep it in place. You’ll also notice that it looks a lot like Apple’s own iMac stand to give your phone and or iPad a similar look on your desk.

Slope is available in two sizes for both smartphones and tablets:

