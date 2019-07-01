Grab three First Alert Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Detectors for $84 (24% off)

Amazon offers a three-pack of First Alert BRK SC9120B-3 Hardwired Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $84.11 shipped. Normally selling for $110, that’s good for a 24% discount and brings the price down to its second lowest to date. Today’s offer comes within $2 of the all-time low. Featuring an 85-decibel siren, this three-pack of detectors is the perfect way to stay alert and keep your home protected against potential fires and more. Each of the detectors can monitor smoke as well as Carbon Monoxide and features a built-in battery backup. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

Those who may not need whole-home coverage can pick up a single one of the First Alert Hardwired Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector at $30.

First Alert Smoke + CO Detector features:

Keep your family safe with this 3-pack of hardwired smoke and carbon monoxide alarm; the battery backup means constant monitoring, even if there’s a power failure

Features an electrochemical Carbon Monoxide sensing technology as well as an ionization sensor that detects the fine particles of a fast-burning fire

Indicator lights on the face of the unit display the presence of smoke or carbon monoxide, while an 85-decibel siren provides a clear, loud warning upon detection

Can connect to other compatible BRK or First Alert detectors, to ensure all alarms will sound when threat is detected

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!