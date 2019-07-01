Merrell refreshes your gear with extra 20% off sale and deals from just $22

Merrell is offering an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRASALE20 at checkout. As always, receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Sandspur Slide Leather Sandals are on sale for $54 and originally were priced at $85. These sandals are great for summer and their leather material can easily be dressed up or down. They feature a molded arch for added comfort and a plush insole, too. Better yet, with added traction these will help to grip on uneven and wet surfaces. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

