This Nespresso Mini Espresso Maker is nearly 50% off at Amazon: $76 shipped

Amazon is offering the Nespresso Essenza Mini Original Espresso Machine by Breville for $75.95 shipped. Regularly up to $150 at Williams-Sonoma, this model sells for around $100 at Amazon and has started to drop down over the last month to one of the best prices we have tracked. Best Buy charges $150 as well, for comparison. This model is among the most compact Nespresso machines out there. It features one-touch operation, 19 bars of pressure, adjustable cup sizes and includes a 14-pack of coffee pods. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Considering you’re saving as much as $74 or so with today’s deal, now might be a good time to stock up on coffee pods. This assorted 50-pack of Nespresso capsules goes for $35 at Amazon. Or just skip the pricey espresso machine and grab a basic 12-cup brewer for just $25 Prime shipped.

Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine:

Discover the newest and smallest ever single serve espresso maker from Nespresso by Breville, without compromising on exceptional coffee and espresso moments. This compact espresso machine is effortlessly portable and features a sleek design and modern smooth lines, allowing it to fit into anywhere saving valuable counterspace.

