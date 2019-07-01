AirPrint headlines Samsung’s Xpress Laser Printer at $70 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Xpress Monochrome Laser Printer (M2020W) for $69.99 shipped. Matched at Newegg and Best Buy. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked all year. I own the color version of this printer and am 100% content with its performance. It’s used several times each week for business and has never let me down. With AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, you’ll be able to easily turn digital documents into physical ones using any web-capable device. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Take organization to the next level when you use today’s savings on a Brother P-touch Label Maker for $15. I’ve owned a similar label maker for years and it’s without a doubt helped me step up my basement organization. Bins are categorized, and I’ve been able to label cables with odd connectors for easy identification when needed in the future.

Samsung Xpress Laser Printer (M2020W) features:

GREAT VALUE FOR YOUR HOME OFFICE – This Samsung single-function monochrome laser printer features superior print quality, NFC + WiFi connectivity, and fast print speed.

EASY MOBILE PRINTING – Download the free Samsung Mobile Print app or use Google Cloud Print and print directly with your mobile device from this wireless laser printer.

FAST SPEED PRINTING – Print up to 21 pages per minute. Recommended monthly volume of 100-1,500 pages.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!