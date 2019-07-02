Easily upgrade your toilet with this Bio Bidet SlimEdge Attachment for $25

Amazon offers the Bio Bidet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Toilet Attachment in White for $24.99 Prime shipped. (Non-Prime members can pad their order over $25 for free shipping.) It goes for $35 at Walmart and Home Depot. This is a buck below our previous mention and the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon in 2019. Buying a bidet means you can say goodbye to wipes and toilet paper. This model features a dual nozzles and can fit most standard toilets. Best of all, it doesn’t require any electricity. Just connect it to your fresh water supply. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,200 Amazon shoppers.

If you can’t (or don’t want to) install a bidet, opt for the Squatty Potty Toilet Tissue Paper Foam Wet Wipe Alternative at $8. Squeeze it on dry tissue to turn it into a wet wipe that’s safe for sewers and septic tanks.

Bio Bet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Toilet Attachment:

stylish and subtle add to your bathroom’s aesthetic with this sleek stylish design that is 50% thinner than competing products

adjustable bidet attachment universal design provides easy fit for your toilet, diy installation and non electric

dual nozzle offers posterior wash for him and feminine wash for her, can be used by the entire family. Maintenance is quick and easy

positive stepping pressure control allows you to easily change the water pressure to create an experience that blends comfort and ease of use. All the while helping to keep your bathroom tidy with a highly effective splash guard.

