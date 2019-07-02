Save 50% on this three pack of smart plugs for just $6.50 each

KT-KMC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs on sale for $19.49 Prime shipped when the code TRQ83VAM is used at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is the best available. With the current sale on these smart plugs, you’re getting them for around $6.50 each, which is among the lowest pricing we’ve ever seen. If you’ve ever wanted to be able to remotely turn off your curling iron or coffee pot, smart plugs can easily solve that problem. Plus, you can use them to automate lamps and more, giving you voice control for a fraction of what smart bulbs cost. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you want the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus look without the cost, plug this $12 Prime shipped RGB LED Strip into one of the above smart plugs. Though you won’t be able to change the color with your voice like Philips Hue, the smart plugs will automate turning your new lights on or off.

KMC Smart Plug features:

You can download “KMC Smart”(iOS 8 or higher/Android 4.1 or higher) and smart plug worked with Amazon Alexa, Google home manage your home devices through voice control.

You can pre-set times automatically turn on and off any home electronics or appliances in a specific time before arrival home or you are away.

Track your devices power usage by day, week, month and year. Monitoring which devices consume the most energy, and create schedules so that you can save money on your next electrical bill.

No hub required, just plug in and connect, works with your Wi-Fi Router. This smart plug share access and allow your spouse, roommates or visitors access to your devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!