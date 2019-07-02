Lenovo’s 2-in-1 Chromebook has USB-C and runs Android apps: $204 (Reg. $250)

Lenovo via Rakuten is offering its Chromebook C330 1.7GHz/4GB/64GB for $203.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $46 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best offers we have tracked. This 2-in-1 Chromebook can be used as a tablet or traditional laptop thanks to a flexible 360-degree hinge. Equipped with USB-C, SD, and USB-A ports, you’ll be ready for modern and legacy devices alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Read our review to learn more.

Spend $8 on an AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve to prevent your new Chromebook’s body from scratching. In addition to hauling your Chromebook, you’ll also be able to set it on top of this soft sleeve when working outside or on rough surfaces.

Lenovo Chromebook C330 features:

HIGH PERFORMANCE LAPTOP: The Chromebook C330 is equipped with a MediaTek MT8173C Processor, Chrome OS, 4 GB LPDDR3, 64 GB eMMC and so much more

SLEEK & STYLISH DESIGN: Sleek, stylish and secure, this 360 degree convertible laptop is less than one inch thin and 2.6 lbs. light with a 11-inch FHD IPS Touch Display perfect for day-to-day computing and multimedia, on or offline

