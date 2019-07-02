Reebok boosts your workouts with 30% off select red, white and blue items

Reebok offers 30% off during its Summer Sale which includes select red, white and blue items. Just use promo code JULY4 at checkout. Reebok Unlocked Members receive free delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to sign up.) For women, the Print Her 3.0 Lace Shoes are very stylish and functional for your summer workouts. Kick up your training with their lightweight and breathable material. Plus, their unique lacing system provides support for quick movements. You can find these fun shoes on sale for $56, which originally were priced at $80. Find the rest of our top picks below.

For men the Reago Pulse Shoes are currently marked down to $49, which is $30 off the original rate. The shoes also have a fun camouflage detailing on the outsole that’s stylish. They feature a breathable mesh material to keep you cool and they’re available in four color options.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!