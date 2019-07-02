Ring’s Floodlight Camera is at one of its best prices ever: $187 (Reg. $249)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Floodlight Camera for $186.99 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $249 at Amazon, this beats the all-time low there by $3 and is the best available. Ring’s Floodlight Camera is great for keeping an eye on your home when you’re on a summer vacation. It not only illuminates the areas surrounding it, but the built-in camera and siren can help you monitor your belongings and deter thieves. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need the built-in lights or loud siren, check out Wyze Cam for $26 shipped at Amazon. This is great for those who want a budget-friendly way to keep tabs on their home while away, just know that Wyze isn’t waterproof, so sticking it outside isn’t recommended.

Ring Floodlight Camera features:

Floodlight Cam monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View

Works with Alexa to launch real-time video with your voice

Floodlight Cam requires hardwired installation to weatherproof electrical boxes

Chime Pro boosts Wi-Fi for Ring devices, amplifies alerts and plugs into any standard power outlet

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is just $10/month and includes Ring Protect Plus—free video storage for up to 60 days—at no cost. No contracts or cancellation fees

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!