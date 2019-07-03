Fossil is offering an extra 30% off all sale styles during its 4th of July Event. Just use promo code SPARKLE30 at checkout. As always, receive free delivery on all orders. Kick up your style this summer with the men’s Hybrid Smartwatch in Grant Luggage Leather that’s currently marked down to just $67. For comparison, this watch was originally priced at $155. The watch pairs well with casual or dress attire and it’s timeless to wear for years to come. Its blue and brown accents will stand out with any outfit and it even has a built-in fitness tracker. Better yet, it also can give you social media alerts, track your sleep cycle, control music and more. Find the rest of our top picks from Fossil’s July 4th Event below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals today. Note: all links are heading to the main page so you may need to search for items.

The most notable deals for men from Fossil include:

Meanwhile, a similar option for women is the Gen 3 Smartwatch in Venture Leather that’s on sale for $125 and originally was priced at $255. This watch is stylish, versatile and has a touchscreen to allow you to see your steps, appointments, cell phone notifications and more. Plus, it can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. It also has luxurious gold accents that will stand out with any look.

The most notable deals for women from Fossil include:

