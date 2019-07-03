Insignia’s $50 HomeKit Garage Door Controller works with Siri ($20 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Insignia HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller for $49.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Good for a $20 discount, today’s offer comes within $5 of the all-time low, which was the special introductory pricing when Insignia first launched it last fall. It’s also a match of the best we’ve tracked since. Pairing with your iPhone or HomeKit hub over Wi-Fi, this smart garage door opener can be commanded with Siri. It includes a sensor to allow you to check the status of your door as well. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 290 customers. More details below.

If HomeKit isn’t a must, you can save a tiny bit more and opt for the Key by Amazon-enabled MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener at $48 instead. The best-seller lacks HomeKit control, but works with Assistant and more, alongside integrating with Amazon’s in-garage delivery service.

Insignia HomeKit Garage Door Controller features:

User your iPhone to open and close your garage door with this Insignia Wi-Fi smart garage door controller. An easy-to-install sensor works with your iPhone to open and close the door, while compatibility with Apple HomeKit lets you integrate this controller into your home automation setup. This Insignia Wi-Fi smart garage door controller includes an LED indicator to let you know when it’s connected to your Wi-Fi network.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!