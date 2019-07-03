Save up to 20% on Satechi gear with discounts on Mac and iPad accessories, more

Satechi is currently taking 15% off all purchases with code JULY15 and 20% off purchases of $100 or more with code JULY20. This is a fantastic opportunity to save on Apple gear and more that rarely goes on sale. Satechi is one of my personal favorites when it comes to USB-C accessories, and there are no shortages of sales here. The only thing to keep in mind is shipping varies by location. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Our favorite from this sale is the 75W Dual USB-C Charger for $59.50 shipped when the code JULY15 is used at checkout. This is down from its $70 price tag at Amazon and beats the all-time low there. If you’ve got multiple USB-C devices (like an iPad and MacBook), you’ll enjoy this charger. It has the ability to output 60W from one USB-C port and 18W from the other, which is enough to charge your MacBook and iPad through a single device. Plus, it also has two USB-A ports below the USB-C ones to keep your iPhone and Apple Watch going as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

All prices here reflect using the JULY15 promo code for 15% off, but you can gain a larger discount by adding more than $100 to your cart and using the JULY20 promo code above, giving you 20% off.

Other top picks from the sale:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!