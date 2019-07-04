Dip your toe in ChromeOS with HP’s 14-inch Chromebook: $166.50 (All-time low)

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the HP 14-inch Chromebook (CA020NR) 1.1GHz/4GB/16GB for $166.59 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Typically selling for around $200, today’s deal is about a $30+ savings when compared to what you’d spend at Amazon and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. If you’ve been looking for an inexpensive way to get your foot in the ChromeOS door, this is worth considering. A 14-inch screen, 11+ hour battery life, and two years of 100GB Google Drive storage, make its price very respectable. A wide variety of ports includes USB-A, USB-C, microSD, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Consider using today’s savings to snag an extra wall adapter for your bag. This $30 Anker USB-C Charger supplies 30 watts of power despite being 30% smaller than the comparable charger from Apple. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

HP 14-inch Chromebook features:

Processor: Intel(R) Celeron(R) Processor N3350, Dual-Core, 1.1GHz up to 2.4GHz

Google Drive: Get 100 GB two-year cloud storage with Google Drive

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA anti-glare WLED-backlit (1366 x 768)

Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM (not upgradable)

Storage: 16 GB eMMC

Battery life: Up to 11 hours and 30 minutes (mixed usage)

Dimensions and weight (unpackaged): 13.27 inches (W) x 8.94 inches (D) x 0.72 inch (H); 3.39 pounds

Operating system: Chrome OS

