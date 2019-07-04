Charge up on the lake with this 100W Complete Solar Kit for $89 (Reg. $125+)

Home Depot is offering the Nature Power 100-watt Complete Solar Kit for $89 shipped. This is 50% off its list price at Home Depot and around $35 off the rate at Amazon third-party sellers. This kit comes with everything you need to get started with solar power, ready to charge any 12V battery. If you’ve been trying to find a good way to power your small electronics when on the lake, look no further. Rated 4/5 stars.

A must-have when installing a solar panel is Grape Solar’s Zippity Feet Z-Mount for Small Off-Grid Solar Panels for $13 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’ll help you mount your new solar panel to a boat or RV, making sure your power will always be around when needed.

Nature Power Complete Solar Kit features:

This 100 Watt High Power Complete Solar Kit designed for easy and quick installation. Each kit can charge 12-volt batteries and is constructed from corrosion resistant aluminum for added durability. The panels have a scratch resistant coating for a long life.

