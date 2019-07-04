Charge up on the lake with this 100W Complete Solar Kit for $89 (Reg. $125+)

- Jul. 4th 2019 9:19 am ET

Get this deal
$125+ $89
0

Home Depot is offering the Nature Power 100-watt Complete Solar Kit for $89 shipped. This is 50% off its list price at Home Depot and around $35 off the rate at Amazon third-party sellers. This kit comes with everything you need to get started with solar power, ready to charge any 12V battery. If you’ve been trying to find a good way to power your small electronics when on the lake, look no further. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

A must-have when installing a solar panel is Grape Solar’s Zippity Feet Z-Mount for Small Off-Grid Solar Panels for $13 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’ll help you mount your new solar panel to a boat or RV, making sure your power will always be around when needed.

Nature Power Complete Solar Kit features:

This 100 Watt High Power Complete Solar Kit designed for easy and quick installation. Each kit can charge 12-volt batteries and is constructed from corrosion resistant aluminum for added durability. The panels have a scratch resistant coating for a long life.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$125+ $89

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Nature Power

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide