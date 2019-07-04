Pier One kicks off 4th of July with an extra 25% off sitewide: furniture, more

The Pier One 4th of July Sale offers an extra 25% off regular-price, sale and clearance items with code FIREWORKS at checkout. Plus, use promo code FREESHIP49 to receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more; however, only one coupon may be used per order and overweight shipping charges may apply for larger items. Turn your backyard into an oasis with the Gray Sectional and Ottoman Patio Collection. This set can easily seat up to five guests and it comes with cushions for comfort. It also has a stain-resistant wood detailing to stay looking nice for years. Originally this set was priced at $2,199, during the sale it drops to $787. This sectional is a perfect way to entertain this summer and its modern appeal will look great in any space. Find the rest of our top picks from Pier One below.

However, if you’re hosting in a smaller space the Latte 3-Piece Sectional is a great option. Best of all, it’s currently marked down to $465 and originally was priced at $1,239.

Our top picks from Pier One include:

