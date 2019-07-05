This video doorbell lets you know who’s there for just $40 (50% off)

AKASO-Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 720p Video Doorbell for $39.99 shipped when the code G6ZIMIPV is used at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is the best available. With support for Amazon Alexa, you’ll be able to easily see who’s at the front door on your Echo device or smartphone. Plus, with two-way audio, you can chat with the delivery man or next door neighbor who comes over if you’re away from home. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Don’t need the video capabilities here? Check out the TeckNet Wireless Doorbell for $11 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. The biggest drawback here that you won’t be able to see who’s at the door with this remote, but it’ll let you know who’s there through the chime.

AKASO Video Doorbell features:

Works with Alexa & Wi-Fi Connection: The video doorbell is compatible with Amazon Echo products. Simply ask Alexa to show the live video to see who’s at the door. Download APP(Tosee Plus) to connect smart video doorbell with 2.4GHz Wifi, then you can see, speak and hear via your phone wherever you are. Two-Way Audio: AKASO doorbell security camera built-in micro and speakers with noise canceling, allows you to talk to visitors wherever you are, monitor your front door by watching real-time videos on phone at home or outside. Lower power doorbell cam can be powered by AC input, USB cable or rechargeable 18650 battery(Included)

