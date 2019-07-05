Brother P-Touch Cube label maker pairs with your iPhone for $30 (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone Label Maker for $29.99 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Brother’s P-Touch label maker differs from others on the market with smartphone control, making it easy to design and print labels from your iPhone or Android device. Ships with support for 450 symbols, 60+ frames, and a variety of fonts. Thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily pair it and not have to worry about any cables. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t need the smartphone features of today’s lead deal? Consider going with Brother’s best-selling P-Touch for 50% less. It has a built-in display, full QWERTY layout and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Brother P-Touch Cube features:

PERSONALIZED LABELS: Design and print labels from a smartphone or tablet when connected to a wireless network using the free P-touch Design&Print App

MULTIPLE LABEL TEMPLATES: Choose from a wide-variety of pre-designed templates or design labels from 450 symbols, 60+ frames, and a variety of fonts

COMPATIBLE: The P-touch Design&Print app works with both Android and Apple devices and utilizes voice to text and spell check while designing labels

BLUETOOTH WIRELESS: Connect using Bluetooth wireless technology to the P-touch label maker with a mobile device or tablet through the P-touch App

