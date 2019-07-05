This AiO printer belongs in every home office or dorm room for just $19

Walmart is offering the Canon PIXMA All-in-One Inkjet Printer for $19 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. Normally $35 when not on sale, Best Buy has it down to $21 right now and this is a match for our last mention. This printer is perfect for your upcoming college semester or home office if you’re on a tighter budget. You’ll be able to easily scan, copy, and print in one tiny package. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Be sure you’ve got enough paper when you get this printer. A ream (500 sheets) of AmazonBasics Printer Paper is just $9 Prime shipped and is a must-have for any home office or dorm room. Need more paper? 1,500 sheets of Hammermill is just $15.50 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped.

Canon PIXMA AiO Inkjet Printer features:

Meet the PIXMA MG2522, a simple printer for your home printing needs. The PIXMA MG2522 makes it easy to print documents and it even supports optional XL ink cartridges so you replace them less often. Welcome to affordable home printing.

