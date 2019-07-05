Sperry celebrates Friday with a sneaker flash sale featuring styles for $30

Today only, Sperry is offering select sneakers for $29.99 during its Summer Fridays Sale. Just use promo code FRIYAY at checkout. As always, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Bahama II Boat Washed Sneakers are a perfect option for summer and they’re currently on sale for $30, which is 50% off the original rate. These shoes are very versatile and can easily be dressed up or down. They also feature a cushioned insole and a supportive lace-up design. Better yet, their rigid outsole provides traction on wet surfaces. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

