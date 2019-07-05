Sperry celebrates Friday with a sneaker flash sale featuring styles for $30

Today only, Sperry is offering select sneakers for $29.99 during its Summer Fridays Sale. Just use promo code FRIYAY at checkout. As always, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Bahama II Boat Washed Sneakers are a perfect option for summer and they’re currently on sale for $30, which is 50% off the original rate. These shoes are very versatile and can easily be dressed up or down. They also feature a cushioned insole and a supportive lace-up design. Better yet, their rigid outsole provides traction on wet surfaces. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Striper II CVO Oxford Shirt Sneaker $30 (Orig. $60)
- Captain’s 2-Eye Sneaker $30 (Orig. $60)
- Captain’s CVO Sneaker $30 (Orig. $60)
- Bahama II Oxford Shirt Sneaker $30 (Orig. $60)
- Bahama II Boat Washed Sneaker $30 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- Crest Boat Shoes $30 (Orig. $60)
- Seaside Perforated Sneaker $30 (Orig. $75)
- Crest Vibe Chambray Sneaker $30 (Orig. $60)
- Captain CVO Sneaker $24 (Orig. $60)
- Crest Vibe Washed Linen Sneaker $26 (Orig. $60)
