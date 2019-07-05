This OTA antenna reaches up to 90 miles for $17 Prime shipped

Vanskytek Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60-90 Mile OTA HDTV Antenna for $16.99 Prime shipped. This is down from its $23 going rate lately and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve already cut the cord, or are contemplating it, this is a great buy. Since it uses an external power source for further reach, you’ll be able to pick up channels that are nearly 90 miles away, giving you a vaster library to watch from. Plus, with a 16.5-foot coax cable, you’ll be able to place this antenna in an optimal location, giving you better access to more channels. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Drop to an unpowered 35-mile antenna from AmazonBasics for $10 Prime shipped. This is a great way to further save some cash if all the channels you want are within 35 miles instead of having to reach out to 90 miles.

Vansky OTA HDTV Antenna features:

Vanke HDTV antenna lets you enjoy over-the-air networks in your area without paying a monthly fee

With detachable amplifier signal booster, the digital TV antenna can reach up to max 90 miles range

Depending on your location, the HD tv antenna can receive include NBC, FOX, CBS, ABC, PBS, THE CW, QUBO, TELEMUNDO, UNIVISION, RTV, THIS TV, ION, ME TV and the weather channel.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!