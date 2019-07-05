AirPlay + Atmos headline Yamaha’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver: $550 (Reg. $900)

B&H is offering the Yamaha Premium 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver (RX-A880) for $549.95 shipped. Available at Amazon for about $13 more. That’s around $350 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $69. If you’ve been looking for a way to boost your home theater’s audio, this high-end receiver is worth a look. It sports AirPlay, Yamaha MultiCast, Dolby Atmos, Spotify Connect, and more. A total of seven HDMI ports in and two out provide plenty of hookups for streaming devices, game consoles, and whatever else you have lying around. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Be prepared to connect speakers throughout your space with an AmazonBasics 100-ft. 16-Gauge Speaker Wire for $12. It comes on a spool, making it easy to dispense for a fast setup process.

Yamaha Premium 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver features:

7.2-Ch Dolby Atmos, DTS: x (5.2.2-Ch) with zone 2, Cinema DSP 3D, and ypao sound optimization (rsc/multipoint)

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, airplay, Spotify connect and music cast multi-room

Pandora, Spotify, Sirius internet radio, Tidal, Deezer, Napster and more

HDMI with HDCP 2.2 (7-in/2-out): 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, Dolby vision, hybrid log-gamma and BT.2020

MusicCast surround-capable: add two music cast 20 speakers to provide wireless Surrounds for a 5.1-Ch setup

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!