Work on-the-go with these portable routers + USB-C hubs from $19.50

- Jul. 6th 2019 9:20 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HooToo-US (100% positive lifetime feedback) is offering a selection of its and RAVPower USB-C or travel router accessories on sale from $19.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $23.79, which is down from its normal $40 price tag. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This hub brings back SD card support, HDMI output, and three USB 3.0 ports to your MacBook, while still providing up to 100W USB-C Power Delivery passthrough. This means that even if you have Apple’s 12-inch MacBook or the latest iPad Pro with a single USB-C port, this hub will let you charge and give you a vast array of options. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Want something more budget-friendly and just need a single USB 3.0 port? The nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter is just $9 Prime shipped and gets the job done. It’s small enough to just leave on printer or keyboard cables, permanently changing them from USB 3.0 to USB-C for use with future devices. Plus, if you ever need to convert it back, just remove the budget-friendly adapter and you can use the devices with legacy computers again.

HooToo USB-C Hub features:

  • Connects to the latest MacBook Pro or Type-C devices and adds, 1 x Type-C charging output, 1 x HDMI port, 1 x SD card slot, and 3 x USB 3.0 Ports
  • The hub can support pass-through charging of up to 100W
  • Crisp 4K video reproduction: mirror or extend your device’s screen with the in-unit HDMI port and enjoy crystal-clear 4K UHD or full HD 1080P videos on HDTV, secondary monitors, or projectors
  • Equip your MacBook Pro or Type-C powered Windows laptop with a keyboard, mouse, Flash drive, and other USB-A enabled peripherals

