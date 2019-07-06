Swim better with these polarized goggles from $10.50 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ZIONOR Official Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its swim goggles from $11 Prime shipped. Our favorite from this sale is the G1 Polarized Swim Goggles with Mirror/Smoke Lens for $14.99, which is $10 off its going rate and is a new all-time low. If you’ve ever been blinded by the glare of the sun off the water, polarized lenses are a must. Plus, the mirror and smoke effect helps to darken the sun too, making it even easier to see while swimming. The watertight and anti-fog design of these swim goggles make them a must-have in any swimmer’s kit. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t need polarization or the mirror and smoke effect? Opt for Aquazone Adjustable Swimming Goggles at $9.50 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and save some cash. These offer a watertight seal and anti-fog design like the above goggles, just without the niceties like smoked or polarized lenses.

ZIONOR Swim Goggle features:

Special Polarized Lens – Better eyes protection from the true polarized lens for outdoor swimming, surfing, kayaking and other water related sports

Comfortable wearing experience: Durable swim goggle set and comfy helps you focus under the water. High grade silicone gasket, TPR nose piece and adjustable strap were featured for unisex adult with different face, head size and hair length.

No leaking and no fog: Advanced ZFF (ZIONOR Face Fitting) technology keeps the water out of the goggle and anti-fog no matter you are in swimming pool, lido and etc. Soft gasket and joint frame provide both comfortable wearing and solid practicality.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!