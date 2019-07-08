Instant Pot’s 6-qt. Multi Cooker at one of the best prices yet: $50 (Reg. $80)

Macy’s is offering the Instant Pot DUO60 6-quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $49.99 shipped after code DEAL at checkout. Regularly $80 or more, it is currently on sale for $60 at Amazon. Both Target and Walmart are charging $80 for comparison. Today’s deal is the lowest we can find and one of the best prices we have tracked on this model. It combines 7 small kitchen appliances into one including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt marker and more. It has a stainless steel inner cooking pot, no chemical coatings and a 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution. Rated 4+ stars from over 33,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This is already one of the most affordable Instant Pot models out there and now it’s even less. Just for comparison sake, the Instant Pot Duo Mini at half the size is currently on sale for $51 shipped. The much less popular Gourmia 6-quart is on sale for $80 in Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Unless you go with a basic slow cooker at $20 or so, today’s deal is one of the best values out there for one of those multi-cookers.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker:

Clear space in your kitchen with the Instant Pot, a combination of seven appliances in one with 14 smart programs that make cooking a breeze. Prepare anything from porridge for breakfast to stew for dinner in its six-quart capacity.

Includes stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet

Six-quart capacity

Combines seven appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!