Ninja’s 4-quart Air Fryer plus dehydrator drops to $66 shipped (Reg. $100)

Walmart is now offering the Ninja 4-quart Air Fryer (AF100) for $66 shipped. Regularly $100+ at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $36 under the going rate, $6 above our previous refurbished mention and the best price we can find. For comparison sake, a very similar model goes for $100 at Best Buy right now. This is a 4-quart ceramic-coated air fryer that can handle up to 2 pounds of french fries. Not only does it feature roast, air fry and reheat settings, but it can also cover all of your dehydration tasks as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 180 Walmart customers. More details below.

You can save a few bucks with the comparable GoWISE USA 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer at $53 shipped. And if you don’t need that much capacity, consider the Dash Compact Air Fryer 1.2L Electric Air Fryer at $40 shipped. Both options are solid alternatives, but you won’t get as much cooking space or the dehydration feature. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for the rest of today’s kitchenware deals.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer:

Meet the Ninja Air Fryer, a fast and easy way to cook your favorite foods. It ensures even circulation of hot air around your food for quick, crispy, and golden finishes, every time. The secret is the smart processor that delivers a wide temperature range while powering the fan that automatically adjusts speeds based on your cooking function, allowing you to cook and crisp your favorite foods.

