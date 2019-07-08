Optoma’s compact 4K HDR Smart Projector hits new low of $999 (Reg. $1,299+)

Amazon is offering the Optoma Compact 4K HDR Smart Projector (UHL55) for $999 shipped. Matched at B&H, Walmart, and available for $1 more at Best Buy. That’s $300+ off what it has been fetching at Amazon for months and beats the lowest price we have tracked by roughly the same amount. Debuted in fall of last year, this Optoma projector features a 4K experience packed into a compact and portable form-factor. A removable handle and backpack are in the box, clearly conveying that Optoma expects its customers to take 4K on the go. Support for HDR10 with DCI-P3 wide color gamut yields “brighter whites, deeper blacks, and greater color depth.” It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing users to easily control power, volume, input sources, and more. Reviews are still rolling in, but Optoma projectors are reputable.

Considering the fact that your new projector is smart, now would be a great time to pick up an Echo Dot for $25. Regularly $50, not only is today’s offer a great price, it’s also an affordable way to dip your toe into what Alexa has to offer.

Optoma 4K HDR Smart Projector features:

4K HDR on-the-go: The UHL55’s portable size makes it easy to carry anywhere; a removable handle and Backpack are included with purchase for safe, easy transport

True 4K Ultra HD: experience high-quality home cinema feel with 4K Ultra HD with 8. 3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels, enabled by the Texas Instruments 4K UHD DLP chipset

Voice assistant compatible: Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility enable intuitive voice control for powering on and off, changing volume, changing input source and controlling the USB media player

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!