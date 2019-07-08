Fit clothes, toys, diapers in this sleek Storkcraft 3-Drawer Dresser at $85

- Jul. 8th 2019 3:26 pm ET

$85
0

Amazon offers the Storkcraft Crescent 3-Drawer Combo Dresser in Gray for $84.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $180, this is the best price we’ve tracked for any color at Amazon. For further comparison, a similar style fetches $200 at Kohl’s and $160 at Wayfair. In addition to three drawers with Euro-glide tracks, this dresser also has two concealed shelves. It’s suitable for storing clothes, diapers, and toys. More than half of the total Amazon reviews give it 4+ stars.

Keep everything within this dresser super organized with a set of mDesign Soft Fabric Dresser Drawer and Closet Storage Organizers. To start, a pack of three goes for $10. Choose from four colors.

Storkcraft Cresent 3-Drawer Combo Dresser:

  • BEAUTIFUL DESIGN: This Storkcraft Crescent 3-Drawer Combo Dresser has an attractive design that will bring a touch of elegance to any bedroom or nursery. This easy-to-assemble dresser is the perfect combination of elegant design & practical function.
  • SAFE & STYLISH: With classic design elements & framed drawer detailing, the Crescent chest is designed to match any Storkcraft crib yet versatile enough to complement the other furniture in your home. The drawers feature Euro-glide tracks & safety stops
  • ORGANIZATION MADE EASY: With 3 spacious drawers and 2 concealed shelves to fit clothes, accessories or toys, the Combo Dresser will help you keep the nursery, toddler’s room or kid’s room neat & organized. The stylish design will look beautiful for years.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$85

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
storkcraft

About the Author