Fit clothes, toys, diapers in this sleek Storkcraft 3-Drawer Dresser at $85

Amazon offers the Storkcraft Crescent 3-Drawer Combo Dresser in Gray for $84.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $180, this is the best price we’ve tracked for any color at Amazon. For further comparison, a similar style fetches $200 at Kohl’s and $160 at Wayfair. In addition to three drawers with Euro-glide tracks, this dresser also has two concealed shelves. It’s suitable for storing clothes, diapers, and toys. More than half of the total Amazon reviews give it 4+ stars.

Keep everything within this dresser super organized with a set of mDesign Soft Fabric Dresser Drawer and Closet Storage Organizers. To start, a pack of three goes for $10. Choose from four colors.

Storkcraft Cresent 3-Drawer Combo Dresser:

BEAUTIFUL DESIGN: This Storkcraft Crescent 3-Drawer Combo Dresser has an attractive design that will bring a touch of elegance to any bedroom or nursery. This easy-to-assemble dresser is the perfect combination of elegant design & practical function.

SAFE & STYLISH: With classic design elements & framed drawer detailing, the Crescent chest is designed to match any Storkcraft crib yet versatile enough to complement the other furniture in your home. The drawers feature Euro-glide tracks & safety stops

ORGANIZATION MADE EASY: With 3 spacious drawers and 2 concealed shelves to fit clothes, accessories or toys, the Combo Dresser will help you keep the nursery, toddler’s room or kid’s room neat & organized. The stylish design will look beautiful for years.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!