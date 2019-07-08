Illuminate your desk with TaoTronics’ highly-rated dimmable LED desk lamp: $20

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp for $19.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code KLR3AM2V at checkout. This is $10 off the going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This is the perfect light to keep your desk illuminated while working. You’ll find multiple levels of dimming and color options on this light, providing the exact illumination that you need. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Opt for the Simple Designs Basic Metal Desk Lamp and save some cash. It comes in at $12 Prime shipped, but you’ll need to provide your own bulb. You’ll lose the dimming ability as well as the white temperature changing feature of the above TaoTronics, but if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, this is the way to go.

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp features:

Gentle on the eyes: provides a flicker-free lighting for reading, working, or studying

Customizable illumination: led desk lamp features 5 color modes with 7 brightness levels each

Modern design: naturally fits with any type of decor, including office or bedroom

Energy efficient led: desk lamp helps you reduce the electricity bill by up to 75%; Comes with Power Cord (59.05 inches/150cm)

