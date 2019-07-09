Anker’s rechargeable flashlights offer up to 900 lumens from $16 Prime shipped

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Rechargeable LED Flashlight (LC40) on sale for $15.99 Prime shipped then the code ANKERLC40 is used at checkout. This is 20% off its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve got some road trips or camping outing planned, this is a must-have accessory. With up to 400 lumens of light output, you’ll be able to illuminate your walkways or alert drivers to your location if you break down. Plus, if the flashlight dies, there’s no scrambling for batteries as you just plug it in to recharge. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you need more illumination, then Anker’s Rechargeable LED Flashlight (LC90) is a great option at $26.99 shipped when the code ANKERLITE is used at checkout. This is 25% off the going rate and is the best available. With up to 900 lumens of light output, you’ll be able to see much better with this larger flashlight. This is crucial if you’re in very dark environments or just want the brightest possible light you can. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Never worry about batteries and save some cash by opting for the MECO Hand Cranking Solar Powered Rechargeable Flashlight at $7.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This dual-power flashlight gets its charge either by the built-in crank if it’s dark or the sun during the day. The major downside here is that it won’t be nearly as bright as the above two options.

Anker Bolder LC40 Rechargable Flashlight features:

SUPER-BRIGHT: 400-lumen Cree LED (50000-hour lifespan). A compact, yet radiant flashlight to illuminate any dark spot, space, or place. Features High / Medium / Low / Strobe / SOS modes.

LONG-LASTING: Up to 20 hours (Medium-beam mode) of powerful, non-diminishing brightness from the included premium rechargeable 3350mAh battery. LEDs boast an extended 50000-hour lifespan. Recharge in 6 hours with a 5V 1A adapter (not included) and the included Micro USB cable.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!