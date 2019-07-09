Fender’s Deluxe Hanging Guitar Stand is 25% off today at Amazon: $30 shipped

- Jul. 9th 2019 12:34 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Fender Deluxe Hanging Guitar Stand (Black/Red) for $29.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the going rate at Guitar Center, Amazon and Musician’s Friend. It is also the best price we can find. While we did see a one-day offer on a 2-pack for $40 previously, this is the lowest we have tracked on a single Fender stand. Ideal for acoustics, electric or bass, features include a height-adjustable yoke, nitrocellulose-safe padding that won’t damage your instrument’s finish and a collapsible design for travel. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As I’m sure you imagined, you’re definitely paying for the brand name here. If the interesting red accent and Fender pedigree aren’t doing anything for you, consider the $9.50 ChromaCast Universal Folding Guitar Stand or this AmazonBasics Guitar Folding A-Frame Stand for under $13 Prime shipped. However, if you’re particularly looking for a taller, hanging option, this AmazonBasics Folding Tripod Floor Stand goes for under $14 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings.

Fender Deluxe Hanging Guitar Stand:

  • Conveniently showcases your acoustic, electric or bass guitar
  • Ideal for rounded and angular instrument shapes
  • Height-adjustable yoke fits any headstock design and is easily adjustable to any scale length
  • Yoke and support legs feature nitrocellulose-safe padding that won’t harm instrument finishes
  • Easily collapsible for convenient transport

