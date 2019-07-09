Power your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, more with this $21.50 dock at Amazon

Treatlife Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Oittm 5-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Station for $21.59 Prime shipped when you use the code 2PO72WCD at checkout. This is 40% off the going rate and among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically for this 5-in-1 charger. If you want an all-in-one charging solution for your mobile devices, this is a must-have. You’ll find a dock for your Apple Watch, a place to put your iPhone, and three 2.4A USB outputs on the back to charge your iPad and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If it’s just your Apple Watch that you’re wanting to dock and charge, then elago W3 Apple Watch Stand at $9 Prime shipped. This is a great and elegant way to display and power your Apple Watch in any situation.

Oittm iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Stand features:

The iPhone charging cable and apple watch magnetic cable is not included. Limiting current for each port and the wide voltage, which can smart detect to prevent your devices against over-current, overheating and short circuit, no longer worry about damaging your iWatch/iPhone/iPad etc.

Made of high quality refined crafted Aluminum, silicone, ABS Plastic. Light Weight, Sturdy and Fashion. Super convenient and perfect for daily use. To avoid the scratch of your phone, pls carefully and slightly when you install the aluminum bracket of back and place the phone.

Built-in cord organizing space can help you manage your long cable, make your desk neat and less clutter. The cable must be placed neatly, or you can’t close the lid. Pls follow the installation instructions and pics of “Enhance Brand Content” page to install this stand.

3-port USB in the back allows you to charge your iPhone & Apple Watch along with any three Additional Devices simultaneously. This stand offers you more convenience of charging your devices in one place.

