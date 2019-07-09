Rocketfish’s 4-Port 4K HDMI Switch Box plus remote now down to $50 (Reg. $80)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Rocketfish 4-Port 4K HDMI Switch Box for $49.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $80, this Best Buy exclusive is now $30 off for today only. Or you can score an open-box model for $45.99 shipped. This handy switcher box allows you to connect 4 HDMI sources to your TV and flip between them using the included remote. Unlike the less expensive model, this one supports 4K Ultra HD video pass through. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Best Buy customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you could opt for the 4-port 1080p and 3D video version at just $30 right now. It includes much of the same feature set outside of the 4K support. And you can use your savings towards some fresh new HDMI cables. This AmazonBasics Braided 4K HDMI Cable starts at just $7 Prime shipped and carries solid reviews.

Rocketfish 4-Port 4K HDMI Switch Box:

Quickly select which device to use with your TV using this Rocketfish four-port HDMI switch. The quartet of ports lets you connect a wide variety of devices to a single TV so that you can seamlessly switch between them using the remote. 4K video compatibility ensures powerful images straight from this Rocketfish four-port HDMI switch.

