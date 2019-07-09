Stow one of the new MacBooks in a SwissGear Ibex Backpack for $60 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the SwissGear Ibex Laptop Backpack for $60 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest Amazon offer we’ve we have tracked in 2019 by $5. This backpack sports a “triple protected” compartment that is ready to keep up to 17-inch laptops safe and sound. This means there’s plenty of room for Apple’s refreshed MacBook Pro, Air, and the rumored 16-inch model. It also sports a slot for an iPad, allowing you to safely wield all of your favorite electronics. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you have a few accessories like AirFly in your bag, use today’s savings to grab a Cocoon Organizer for $12. This will help you tame smaller pieces of gear and prevent you from needing to aimlessly rummage through a disheveled tech heap.

SwissGear Ibex Laptop Backpack features:

Triple Protect padded compartment protects up to a 17-inch laptop on all sides using three-layers of high-density foam

Dedicated tablet / eReader pocket

CaseBase Stabilizing Platform keeps the bag standing in an upright position when placed on the floor, preventing it from tipping, and protecting your laptop

