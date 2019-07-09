This electric arc lighter belongs in any BBQ master’s toolkit for just $6.50

Red baby AI (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife Rechargeable Electric Arc Lighter for $6.36 Prime shipped when the code GZ2Y24C4 is used at checkout. This is around 50% off the going rate and is the best available. I’ve got a similar lighter and absolutely love it. There’s no fuel or smell when using it, and when it stops working, just plug it in to recharge. It’s the perfect accessory to bring on your camping trip or use to start the grill for a summer BBQ. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you want something for the survival kit that doesn’t depend on fuel or power, check out this All-Weather Magnesium Firestarter Kit for $5 Prime shipped. You can use it to easily start a fire in case of an emergency. Plus, the included compass helps you to never be lost as you trek through the woods.

Tacklife Electric Arc Lighter features:

With the 2600mAh ( 11 times stronger than other lighters’), built-in 18650 strong powerful Li-ion battery that can be charged more than 500 times, and the feature that can be fully rechargeable via any standard USB port (cord included), the lighter can provide over 1000 ignitions with a full charge; the power indicator will flash to remind you of charging the lighter

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!