Bose SoundLink Revolve+ 360 speaker hits lowest price yet: $239 (Reg. $299)

Amazon is offering the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable 360-Degree Bluetooth Speaker for $239 shipped in Lux Gray. Note: Shipping is backordered a few days, but you can order a now to lock in the discounted price. Normally $299, this is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. This speaker features a 360-degree sound that fills any room you put it in. With up to 16 hours of playback, you’ll be the life of the party no matter how long the party lasts. Plus, if you link two together, they’ll act in stereo mode, giving you a better sound throughout the entire room. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you don’t mind sacrificing the Bose namesake or 360-degree offering, then AmazonBasics’ Bluetooth Speaker is a fantastic option at just $25 shipped. This is roughly 90% off the price of the above Bose and still will get the job done. Just know that it won’t last quite as long on battery and it won’t be quite as loud.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ features:

Wireless audio streaming and portability are combined in the triple black Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker. This speaker pairs with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, like smartphones and tablets, for wireless music streaming. An 1/8″ auxiliary audio input is also on-board for interfacing wired audio sources, such as MP3 players. The speaker is equipped with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides up to 16 hours of playtime. The SoundLink Revolve+ charges via its micro-USB interface.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!