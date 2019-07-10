Calphalon’s Power Sense Blender with 10-year warranty now $50 (Reg. up to $160)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the Calphalon Power Sense 10-Speed Blender in dark stainless steel (BLCLMB1) for $49.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $160, it has sold for between $80 and $110 over the last few months at Amazon. It looks like Amazon might price match at some point, but that is yet to happen. Features include 6-point stainless-steel blades, 1,100-watt motor, a 2-liter capacity, and 10 speed settings. It comes with a 25-ounce Blend-N-Go smoothie cup and a 10-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At up to more than $100 off, today’s featured deal is certainly worth a look if you need a new multi-purpose blender that can handle smoothies and cooking tasks. But if you just need a personal option for after the gym and the like, consider the Magic Bullet Blender at just $30 shipped. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,200 Amazon customers and includes a pair of on-the-go cups.

Calphalon Power Sense 10-Speed Blender:

Enjoy your favorite smoothie, shake or other beverage with this Calphalon auto-speed blender. The powerful 1100W motor with its automatic mixture sensing functionality is capable of adjusting the power to ensure the desired consistency, while the four presets create the perfect frozen beverage with one touch. If you’re on the go, this Calphalon auto-speed blender includes a 25-oz. Blend-N-Go smoothie cup.

