Pick up a 5.5-quart Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole for $50 (Reg. up to $100)

Woot has the Cuisinart 5.5-quart Cast Iron Casserole in Matte White for $49.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. These 5.5-quart cast iron casserole dishes regularly fetch around $60 or more at Home Depot and Walmart with the matte white version carrying a $88+ price tag at Amazon. Similar models will run you $100 at Best Buy and today’s deal is the best price we can find. Along with a limited lifetime warranty from Cuisinart, this model features a cast iron construction, porcelain enamel exterior and a dishwasher-safe design. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking to save a few bucks and don’t mind sacrificing some capacity, the Lodge 5-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a solid alternative. It sells for under $40 shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,000 Amazon customers. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Cuisinart 5.5 Quart Cast Iron Casserole:

Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution.

Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining

Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Extreme versatility safe stovetops (including induction), ovens and broilers

