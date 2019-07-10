Pick up a 5.5-quart Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole for $50 (Reg. up to $100)

Woot has the Cuisinart 5.5-quart Cast Iron Casserole in Matte White for $49.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. These 5.5-quart cast iron casserole dishes regularly fetch around $60 or more at Home Depot and Walmart with the matte white version carrying a $88+ price tag at Amazon. Similar models will run you $100 at Best Buy and today’s deal is the best price we can find. Along with a limited lifetime warranty from Cuisinart, this model features a cast iron construction, porcelain enamel exterior and a dishwasher-safe design. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. More details below.
If you’re looking to save a few bucks and don’t mind sacrificing some capacity, the Lodge 5-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a solid alternative. It sells for under $40 shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,000 Amazon customers. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.
Cuisinart 5.5 Quart Cast Iron Casserole:
- Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution.
- Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining
- Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors
- Extreme versatility safe stovetops (including induction), ovens and broilers
