This battery can charge an iPhone + jump start a car: $58.50 (Reg. $90)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1000A/20800mAh Portable Battery & Car Jump Starter for $58.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code D4IRWLA9 at checkout. This is down over $30 from its regular rate and is the best available. With the ability to jumpstart cars with up to an 8.0L engine, this is a must-have for road trips if you’ve ever been stranded with a dead battery. Plus, if you don’t use it to jumpstart your car, it acts as a 20800mAh portable battery to charge your iPhone or iPad. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the jumpstarting capabilities and opt for the Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger for $16 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. This is a great way to top off your iPhone when on-the-go and easily slips into any pocket or purse.

GOOLOO 100A/20800mAh Portable Battery features:

  • [Car Jump Starter]: The GOOLOO Jump Starter GP200 is so powerful that it makes it easier for you to start most size 12V cars (up to 8.0L Gas or 6.0L diesel or Motorcycles , RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, lawnmower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles , oil boat , etc ) up to 30 times with 1000 amps of peak current and heavy duty clamps
  • [Quick Charging USB Ports]: Designed with dual USB output, the quick charge 3.0 USB port not only charge faster than usual, but also compatible with almost all USB charging specifications of products and devices.
  • [ Advanced Protection & Upgrade Supreme Clamp]: The GP200 has built-in smart security protection and is more secure to use. The upgrade clamp is bigger 1/2 and more durable than before.
  • [Portable Charger & LCD Screen]: 20800mAh Capacity with Dual USB Ports, charge phones, tablets, camera, kindle and other device. LCD Screen: tell you the status of the battery and when to charge

