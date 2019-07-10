Refresh your tool repertoire with Makita’s 2-pc. Cordless Combo: $99 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Makita 12V Max Cordless 2-pc. Combo Kit (CT226) for $99 shipped. That’s up to $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With a drill, impact driver, two 1.5Ah batteries, and charger, this combo is an excellent option for knocking out a plethora of summer projects. Makita touts that both tools sport “superior ergonomics” for a comfortable experience while you get things done. Nearly 300 customers have given it an average rating of 4.6/5 stars, painting a clear picture of why it’s one of Amazon’s best-selling power tool combos.

Pair your new combo with a Makita Impact GOLD 26-pc. Bit Set for $10. I bought a similar Makita set about six months ago and despite frequent use, they are hardly showing any wear and tear. Makita touts these bits as being able to last up to 60 times longer than standard alternatives.

Makita Combo Kit (CT226) features:

Makita 12V max CXT Lithium-Ion cordless tools are more compact with superior ergonomics for maximum efficiency. The CT226 offers two compact solutions for drilling, driving, and fastening. The kit includes a two-speed driver-drill that weighs only 2.4 lbs. And delivers 250 in.Lbs. Of max torque, and a variable speed impact driver that weighs only 2.3 lbs. And delivers 970 in.Lbs. Of max torque for driving and fastening. The kit also includes two 12V max CXT 1.5Ah batteries and charger. The slide-style battery means there’s no battery stem extending into the tool’s handle, so each 12V max CXT tool has superior ergonomics and a more comfortable grip. In addition, the slide-style battery allows both tools to stand up on their own for added convenience.

