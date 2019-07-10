Skip Hop Explore Baby Jumper Fold Away Bouncer for $75 shipped (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Skip Hop Explore and More Baby Jumper with Bouncer Counter for $75.32 shipped. Regularly priced at $130, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This jumper lights up for interaction and it’s foldable, which is great for when you’re on-the-go. It also has 20 developmental activities to help keep your baby entertained. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 105 reviews.

Another great option to add from Amazon is the Nuby Ice Gel Teething Keys. Priced at just $4 that’s a no-brainer and regularly they’re $6. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Skip Hop Explore Baby Jumper features:

20+ developmental activities. 360-degree rotating seat so baby can sit, swivel and bounce

Light-up cloud bounce counter tracks baby’s jumps and rewards baby with colorful lights and sounds: Four fun sound effects when button is pushed; Applause sound at 100-jump milestone;

Parent reminder at 10 and 20 minutes to track usage

Clip-on, movable toys to customize baby’s play: Swaying Trees teach cause and effect; Fox Jumping Jack jumps as baby jumps; Spinning Bee rattles and wobbles; Hedgehog Mirror with tambourines on each side

Easily folds flat for storage; strap secures folded jumper for travel

