Hamilton Beach’s espresso maker is a must for any coffee bar: $69 (Reg. $100)

- Jul. 11th 2019 4:59 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Hamilton Beach Espresso, Latte and Cappuccino Machine with Milk Frother for $69.01 shipped. For comparison, it went for $100 before this drop to its second-best price ever. The lowest we’ve tracked was $44 for Black Friday 2017. If you love espressos, lattes, or cappuccinos, this is a must-have for your coffee setup. Plus, the built-in milk frother is crucial to making the perfect cup of joe. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Though this espresso maker includes a milk frothing wand, there’s no pitcher in the box. This highly-rated model from Amazon is $10.50 Prime shipped. You’ll look like a Starbucks barista when making cappuccinos and lattes for your friends when using this milk frothing pitcher.

Hamilton Beach Espresso Maker features:

  • CAFE-QUALITY RESULTS: Indulge in espresso, cappuccinos and lattes right at home using either espresso pods or ground espresso
  • 15 BAR ITALIAN PUMP: Supplies the pressure necessary for excellent extraction and rich crema
  • EASY SETUP: No fiddling with brew heads in hard-to-access areas – just slide the patented Slide & Lock portafilter into place from the front of the machine and lock it on the side
  • SWIVELING STEAM WAND: Lets you steam and froth milk for cappuccinos and lattes
  • CUP WARMER: Keeps cups warm until serving time

