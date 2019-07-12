Rockport’s Summer Essentials Sale features 30% off sitewide + free shipping

Rockport’s Summer Essenitals Sale offers 30% off sitewide and free shipping on all orders. Just use promo code SUMMERSTYLE at checkout. Penny loafers are very on-trend for men this summer. The Classic Penny Loafers are on sale for $49, which is down from their original rate of $110. Their cushioned footbed adds comfort and these shoes are convenient to slip-on for work or casual events. Better yet, they’re available in three color options. Rated 4/5 stars with over 170 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!