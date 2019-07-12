Apple MacBook Pros start at $1,230 in this 1-day sale (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB in certified refurbished condition for $1,229.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 deliver fee will apply. As a comparison, this model sells for $1,489 as a refurb direct from Apple. Today’s deal is $100 less than our previous mention. You can jump up to the 512GB model for $1,429.99 (Orig. $1,999). Need at 15-inch model? Those deals start at $1,180 in today’s sale. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch Trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on-the-go. Includes a one-year warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab a MacBook Pro sleeve. This option that’s available from Amazon includes a secondary pouch for accessories and is available in your choice of two colors. There are additional sizes also available if you prefer a little more room for your device.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core

8GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 512GB SSD

13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display

Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

True Tone Technology

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS

