Every kitchen needs this $8.50 Prime shipped digital scale (30% off)

LowerPriceUSA (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Zerla Digital Kitchen Scale for $8.63 Prime shipped when you use the code 9KR29F5T at checkout. This is down nearly 30% from its going rate to mark one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. Every kitchen needs a digital scale like this, as it makes being precise in recipes super simple. You’ll have the ability to measure in pounds/ounces or grams, giving you accuracy up to 0.05oz or 1 gram. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

A great addition to this scale would be this Stainless Steel Small Mixing Bowl for under $7 Prime shipped. Once you put it on the scale and zero it, you can easily weigh products that would otherwise be hard to get the weight of.

Zerla Digital Kitchen Scale features:

Our company lightweight scale can be used at home, at work, or anywhere else you might be worried about going over your daily caloric intake.

Being able to count your calories and weigh your food helps you eat healthier, more balanced portions while also losing weight exponentially.

From foods to liquids to snacks, the Zerla digital scale can make accurate measurements up to 11lbs. Our unit is so precise you can measure weight to within .05 oz. or 1 gram.

Our kitchen scale calculates the exact net weight of your ingredients by automatically subtracting the weight of the bowl or container your food may be in at the time.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!