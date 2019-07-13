Make this $19.50 adidas Defender III Medium Duffel your brand new gym bag

Amazon offers the adidas Defender III Medium Duffel Bag in Onix Jersey/Black for $19.47 Prime shipped. It’s currently $40 at Eastbay. Amazon had been charging around $30 for this style before this drop to the all-time low there. The Defender III makes a fine gym or overnight bag. It features an adjustable padded shoulder strap, a smaller front compartment to store a wallet and keys, and a separate area for shoes. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’ll be using the bag for frequent trips to the gym, keep it smelling fresh with a pair of Moso Natural Mini Air Purifier Packs at $10. These Amazon best-sellers last for up to two years and are fragrance- and chemical-free.

If you’re seeking a different type of duffel bag, have a look at our guide to the best weekend getaway bags for under $150. It features styles from Herschel, Eddie Bauer, and more.

adidas Defender III Medium Duffel Bag:

This duffel has everything you’re looking for in a classic gym bag. the main zippered compartment is roomy enough to stash your gym clothes or cover you for a long trip. now with a zipper on the front of the bag for extra storage. with reinforced ripstop fabric and a lifetime warranty – this bag is built to last.

