Kick your old duffel bag to the curb and pick up a new one that’s stylish, functional and will hold everything you need for a weekend getaway. Plus, your next duffel bag needs to be one that can stand being stuffed in an overheard bin again and again without any wear and tear. However, we’ve done the hunting for you and found the best budget-friendly duffel bags under $150. Head below to find our top picks that are all gender neutral.

Herschel Supply Co.

A standout duffel bag that’s under $100 is the Hershel Supply Co. Novel. This bag offers luxurious faux leather detailing and two straps for convenient carrying. Its durable canvas exterior will help keep your essentials secure trip after trip and it has an interior mesh pocket for easy storage. Best of all, it even has a shoe compartment to keep the rest of your garments clean.

Mark & Graham

The Montauk Overnighter Bag is one of our favorite cotton cotton and canvas options and it’s priced at $99. This bag is perfect for any trip or while not traveling, it would also be a great gym bag. It has an exterior zippered pocket to hold small essentials that you can access as well as its durable handles help to make traveling swiftly. Better yet, it has a big and bold embroidered monogram to make your bag standout wherever you go.

Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer is known for their high-quality gear and apparel, which includes luggage. The Bygone 45L Duffel Bag is a fashionable and functional option for all of your travel needs and it’s priced at $99. Use this bag as a carry-on for long flights or an overnight bag for weekend trips. This style has three exterior zippered pockets for additional storage as well as a wrap around top compartment. It also has padded handles for comfort and it’s available in two neutral color options.

Leather Duffel Bag

Finally, my personal favorite is a leather duffle bag and it can be tricky to find an option under $150. However, the David King & Co. Weekend Duffle is a wonderful leather option and priced at $136 at the time of this writing. One of the best things about this duffle is that it also comes with a matching leather dopp kit to hold your toiletry items. It includes two straps for carrying and has a shoe compartment. Available in three color options, this weekend duffle will be a go-to for years to come.

Which duffel bag from this list is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best travel accessories for long flights from $5.

