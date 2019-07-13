Expand your Plex server with Seagate’s BarraCuda 8TB HDD: $150 (Reg. $180+)

Amazon is offering the Seagate BarraCuda 8TB Internal Hard Drive for $149.99 shipped. Matched at Newegg. That’s $30+ off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. Being a Plex user for several years now, I’m quite familiar with how quickly a few TBs can get filled. That’s why every drive I’ve bought recently has been at least 8TB. Whether you’re getting started with Plex or simply looking to expand capacity, today’s offer is a solid way to boost your server’s storage limit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d prefer to use your new HDD as an external, pick up an ORICO Enclosure for $20. A tool-free design allows owners to quickly and easily swap out drives whenever the need arises. USB-C connectivity ensures that this purchase is a forward-thinking solution.

Seagate BarraCuda 8TB HDD features:

Versatile and dependable, Seagate’s BarraCuda drives are inspired by the past but ready for the future. BarraCuda drives are a cost-effective way to handle all your computing needs – working, playing storing your movies and music, and more.

