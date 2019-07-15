adidas shoes, clothing and accessories up to 30% off at Amazon from just $14

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select adidas clothing, shoes, and accessories. Prices are for Prime members only and free shipping is included on all items. One of the most notable deals is the men’s adidas Swift Run Shoes for $50.38. Regularly priced at up to $85, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These shoes feature a slip-on design for convenience and a flexible design that mimics your natural stride. They also have an ortho-lite cushioned insole for added support and comfort. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 850 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide to score further sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Grand Court Shoes $28 (Orig. $48)
- Adilette Shower Sandal $14 (Orig. $25)
- Swift Run Shoes $50 (Orig. $82)
- Core18 Training Top $21 (Orig. $40)
- Stretch Cotton Boxer Briefs Underwear $18 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $56 (Orig. $70)
- Essentials 3-Stripes Single Jersey Pants $32 (Orig. $45)
- Superstar Track Jacket $37 (Orig. $75)
- Questar Flow Sneakers $34 (Orig. $56)
- Courtset Sneakers $27 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!