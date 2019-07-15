AncestryDNA and 23andMe DNA kits up to $100 off for Prime Day, deals from $69

- Jul. 15th 2019 8:37 am ET

$100 off From $69
As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Woot via Amazon is offering the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic DNA Test for $99.99 shipped. This kit is regularly $200 direct and from Amazon. We have seen it down at around $150 a few times but today’s deal is one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Not only does it give you details on your ancestry but also health traits that have been carried through your lineage. The tests are conducted by “world-class scientists and medical experts.” This is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 2,300 Amazon customers. More details below and DNA kit deals below from $69.

AncestryDNA’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test for $69 shipped. That’s $50 off the usual $119 price tag and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the 5,600+ Amazon customer reviews.

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test:

  • Includes Ancestry Service PLUS more than 90 DNA-based online reports on Health Predispositions*, Carrier Status*, Wellness & Traits with just one test
  • Before purchasing, review important information at 23andme.com/test-info
  • Subject to 23andMe’s Terms of Service at 23andme.com/tos and Privacy Statement at 23andme.com/about/privacy
  • Accurate, reliable reports developed and designed through a rigorous process by world-class scientists and medical experts

$100 off From $69

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
23andMe AncestryDNA

